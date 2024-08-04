Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 4,553,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,288. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

