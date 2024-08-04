Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $98,876,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

