Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 480 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of YETI worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 2.3 %

YETI stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.