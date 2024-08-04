SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of STKL opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

