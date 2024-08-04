Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.47 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,679.33 or 1.00237909 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00056868 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023876 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

