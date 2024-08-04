Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $75.88. 15,185,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,858,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

