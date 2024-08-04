SRN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SRN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $295,901,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,576,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voyager Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,289,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,044,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.09 and a 200-day moving average of $479.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.