SRN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Beyond comprises about 1.3% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SRN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Beyond worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $649,537. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BYON traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 3,108,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,980. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

