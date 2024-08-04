SRN Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.08. 2,235,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $233.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.