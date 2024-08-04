SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 1.4% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $10.43 on Friday, hitting $952.79. The stock had a trading volume of 361,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $924.85 and a 200 day moving average of $945.30. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

