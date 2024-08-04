SRN Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,783,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,743. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $10.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,796,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.