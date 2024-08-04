SRN Advisors LLC Buys 204 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,703. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $227.63. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average is $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

