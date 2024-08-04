SRN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.86. 3,770,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

