Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Trading Down 5.2 %

SE opened at $60.75 on Friday. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,215.00 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,119 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,263 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.