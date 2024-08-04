Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $27.66. 1,299,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

