Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Saratoga Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Saratoga Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.
Saratoga Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Saratoga Resources Company Profile
Saratoga Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of approximately 51,500 acres under leases, including 31,700 acres gross/net located in the transitional coastline in protected in-bay environments on parish and state leases in south Louisiana; and 19,800 acres gross/net under federal leases in the shallow Gulf of Mexico shelf.
