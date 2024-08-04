Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Rocket Companies updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:RKT traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,339,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

