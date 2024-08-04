Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 5.9 %

IPDN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 13.11. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.18.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.