PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 56,000 shares.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$36.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

