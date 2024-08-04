PGGM Investments Acquires New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

