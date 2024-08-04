PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $70.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.94.

PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

