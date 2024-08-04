Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) COO Sells $151,151.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $151,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $7,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.