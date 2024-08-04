Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,751.51 or 1.00142840 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00056491 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06826748 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,819,683.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.