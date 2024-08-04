OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at KeyCorp

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 0.4 %

ONEW opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.58.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,781,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

