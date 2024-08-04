Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $8.08 on Friday, reaching $195.12. 2,107,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average of $199.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

