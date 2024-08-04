NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.86.
NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.45.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
About NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
Read More
