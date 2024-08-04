Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Raised by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $494.55. 1,045,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,339. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

