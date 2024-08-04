NBW Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,332,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $10.91 on Friday, reaching $448.75. 66,323,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

