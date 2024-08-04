NBW Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.83. 1,823,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,668. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

