NBW Capital LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $11.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.90. 1,217,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.