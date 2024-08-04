NBW Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Plains GP worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 1,759,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,834. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

