NBW Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 31.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Fox Factory Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.48. 1,501,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

