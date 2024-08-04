NBW Capital LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,240,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305,292. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.