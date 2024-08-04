NBW Capital LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $574,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

