Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Navient stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Navient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

