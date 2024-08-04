Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0444 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,679.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00072945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008517 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

