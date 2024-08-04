Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $462.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.30 and its 200-day moving average is $402.06.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

In other news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

