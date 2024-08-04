Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRK traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,562,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,653. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

