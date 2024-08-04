MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.
MeiraGTx Price Performance
Shares of MGTX opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $307.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.
MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 651.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.82%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx
About MeiraGTx
MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MeiraGTx
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.