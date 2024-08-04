MARBLEX (MBX) Price Hits $0.46

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $61.57 million and $1.57 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,110,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,653,988 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,110,723 with 134,653,988.46064267 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.48564215 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,579,461.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

