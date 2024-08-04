Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $64.50 Million

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $64.50 million and approximately $52,933.51 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 129,908,445 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 129,907,938.01071642. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.51386813 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $51,217.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.