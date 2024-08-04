Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 974,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,070 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 5.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $140,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.84. 1,642,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

