Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,979 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $74,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,478. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

