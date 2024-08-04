Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $188.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

