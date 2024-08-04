Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Raymond James

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.85.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,024,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Landstar System by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 30.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

