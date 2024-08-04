Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $614.88

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 614.88 ($7.91) and traded as high as GBX 639 ($8.22). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 615 ($7.91), with a volume of 273,098 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.61) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.29) to GBX 790 ($10.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.52) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 781 ($10.05).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 611.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 614.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 608.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Philip Broadley acquired 18,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($146,964.46). Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

