Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of KNX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,573. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

