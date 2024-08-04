Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,746,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 1,140,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,164,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

