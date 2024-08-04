Keynote Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. 12,622,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,443,170. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

