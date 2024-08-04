Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Expedia Group stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.79.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

